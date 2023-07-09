Dahabshiil Group has donated 20 million birr to businesses affected by the fire at Jigjiga’s Taiwan Market.

Dahabshil CEO Abdiarshid Duale who traveled to the city of Jigjiga and met with the president of the Somali regional government said that they donated 20 million birr.

“We urge Somalis in the region and diaspora to contribute through the Emergency Committee. We are waiving our commission for all donations to the committee,” said Duale.

Dahabshil Group become the first company who pledged donations to the affected businesses by the fire at jigjigs’s Taiwan Market.

