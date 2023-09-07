Dahabshil Group calls on the community and the youth to become Peace protectors

"We are committed to ensuring that our development agendas accommodate suggestions and recommendations by clients," said Abdirashid Duale Dahabshiil Ceo

Dahabshiil Group CEO, Abdirashiid Duale praised the students who graduated from Amoud University in Boorama City, one of the best in the region for their efforts in academics.

Duale encouraged them to continue the struggle in the life process in terms of education, entrepreneurship, and jobs.

The Group CEO also emphasized the importance of peace for the development of society in all aspects of life.

“the future lies with all young people; without peace, there can be no education, no development & no business.” said Duale

