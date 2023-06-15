By U.S. AFRICA COMMAND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, United States Africa Command

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, of U.S. Africa Command, visited Mogadishu and Kismayo, Somalia June 13-14.

In Mogadishu, Langley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Somalia’s Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, senior State Department and defense officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troops to discuss shared priorities and operations, such as our shared fight against al Shabaab.

In Kismayo, Langley met with the Jubaland Federal Member State President Ahmed Madobe, and Danab leadership, as well as U.S. troops to witness ongoing training efforts and see ongoing operations firsthand.

