Feed Lab Analysis Training Concludes, Empowering Trainees from Universities and Livestock Institutions in Somaliland

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a significant stride toward bolstering the livestock sector in Somaliland, a comprehensive feed lab analysis training was successfully conducted from 5-13th June 2023, benefiting 11 trainees selected from research and teaching institutions, namely, veterinary lab specialists from the University of Hargeisa University of Burao, Aroori Livestock Excellence Centre, and veterinary doctors from the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development. Experts from the University of Nairobi facilitated the exciting sessions. The initiative is part of the SDF-funded “Strengthening Animal Production and Health Services Project in Togdheer and Sanag Regions” and is being implemented by the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development in collaboration with its implementing partner, Primmo Consulting, a professional consulting firm, and provides technical support to the ministry for the establishment and management of an Aroori Livestock Center of Excellence (LCE), including fodder production, in Xaaxi, Somaliland.

The Feed Lab Analysis training is part of the broader vision of the establishment of the Aroori Livestock Centre of Excellence (LCE), a centre envisioned as a premier institution for research, innovation, and capacity building in the livestock domain for Somaliland. The centre aims to address key challenges to the livestock and rangeland management sector through its concerted efforts, including livestock health, fodder production and conservation, dryland farming, and sustainable rangeland development. Somaliland Development Fund (SDF) has provided crucial financial support for the initiative and has continued to work closely with Primmo Consulting in availing regional renowned experts to support the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development (MoLFD) to strengthen livestock research and development facilities in the country. The project has so far provided support that strengthens the MoLFD technical experts and extension team in generating and extension-adapted technologies for improved productivity.

The project is designed to promote socio-economic development in Somaliland and aims to create a conducive environment for sustainable growth and prosperity by investing in the capacity building of local institutions and professionals. The LCE is expected to have research facilities, an animal health surveillance system, and fodder production systems to contribute to national productivity, with the notable livestock sector contribution to national exports and GDP.

The University of Hargeisa hosted the training by providing the necessary lab equipment and supplies, with the previous support from the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Development in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment. The training aimed to establish a pool of well-trained, hands-on experts to support the country with the much-needed feed quality control and community support on feed quality analysis. The training equipped participants with advanced skills and knowledge in feed quality laboratory analysis, promoting animal health and the development of high-quality fodder/feed formulation in the region. The participants received comprehensive training sessions on various aspects of feed lab analysis, including sample collection and preparation, preparation of reagents, chemical analysis(nutritional composition assessment ) methods, namely proximate analysis, vansoest (fibre detergent system), biological analysis methods like invitro dry matter digestibility (IVDMD, Invitro gas production technique, Nylon bag technique and quality control measures, thanks to the highly skilled feed lab expert, Mr. Benjamin Kyalo, from the University of Nairobi and Primmo consultants. The session provided a practical analysis of the project’s feed samples from the LCE adaptive research demo sites. The trainees were exposed to state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and techniques, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in analysing feed samples accurately and efficiently.

The Director of the Aroori Livestock Excellence Centre (Mr Abdiwali Mohamoud) and key participants from laboratories at the Universities of Burao and Hargeisa experts were among those who received the training. The participants expressed their satisfaction with the completion of the training. The SDF livestock technical adviser, Mr Tesfaye Thaila, at the end of the training session, emphasised the positive impact the program would have on improving animal health, optimising feed resources, and ultimately boosting the overall productivity and profitability of the livestock sector in Somaliland. Dr Oscar Koech, the project technical lead, also applauded the MoLFD and SDF for creating the opportunity for the country to address the current world challenges of feed seasonality. He further emphasised the need for applied research to solving Somaliland’s livestock and land management challenges, with the existing opportunity for all stakeholders to work together with partners’ support. The LCE is a great starting point for the country’s research and community support for a better future for pastoral and agro-pastoral communities. As the trainees prepare to apply their newfound knowledge and skills, their contribution to the livestock sector is expected to have a far-reaching impact. The trainees are poised to play a vital role in fostering a thriving and sustainable livestock industry in Somaliland by driving advancements in animal health and fodder development.

Primmo Consulting is a firm that specialises in contract management, livestock development, third-party monitoring, and climate change and resilience research. Although its headquarters is in Hargeisa, it also has offices in Mogadishu, Nairobi, and Addis.

