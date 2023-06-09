Somaliland: Fish processors Somtuna to introduce canned products

By M.A. Egge

The fish factory of SOMTUNA, founded by Somaliland citizens, is expected to soon introduce canned fish to the local and foreign markets.

They are strengthening the production within the country, taking advantage of great potential for domestic and export opportunities given the long coastline the nation has.

The country imports canned fish from abroad.

The Somtuna Company brought the factory to Berbera, employing hundreds of young people.

SOMTUNA Fish Factory had just been awarded the National Quality Label by the Quality Control Authority in an event attended by various officials including ministers, deputy ministers, heads of government institutions, ministerial directors general, MPs, councilors from the Hargeisa City Council, numerous eminent personalities and the general staff of the Quality Assurance Agency.

