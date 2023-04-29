Somaliland Community in Sweden donates medical equipment to Beledweyne Hospital

By: Hiiraan Online

Somaliland diaspora community in Sweden has donated medical equipment to the Beledweyne General Hospital in the Hiiraan region. Medical supplies include computers, beds, mattresses, and other essential equipment.



Dr. Saleeban Abdi Ali, the Director General of the Beledweyne Hospital, on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to the Somaliland community in Sweden for their assistance.



“We received various medical supplies that the hospital needed, which were delivered to us by the brothers and sisters of the Somaliland community in Sweden. We thank them for their understanding, and I also thank everyone who spent time delivering the aid to the hospital,” he said.

Dr. Saleeban Abdi Ali also highlighted the urgent need for medical equipment in other hospitals in the Hiiraan region and appealed to the Somaliland community in Sweden and other Somalis to support these hospitals.

The Beledweyne General Hospital is the only functional hospital in the city and surrounding villages, which was destroyed in a terrorist attack.

Last year, two attacks in the Hiiraan region, claimed by the Al-Shabaab group, killed over 30 people, including lawmaker Amina Mohamed Abdi. The second car bomb blast occurred outside the main hospital in Beledweyne, killing dozens and further damaging the hospital.

