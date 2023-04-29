Somaliland Finance minister receives potential South Africa Investors

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Minister of Finance Dr. Saad Ali Shire has received a delegation of potential investors from South Africa who are presently in the country.

The meeting between the minister and the South African delegation, which was attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was said to be the beginning of cooperation between the two countries.

The Director General of Foreign Affairs Mr. Saeed who broadcasted a message on his Twitter account about the meeting and its significance said,

“Once again, it is a great pleasure for me to attend an important meeting with the Minister of Finance who welcomed the delegation of investors brought by the Somaliland Ambassador to South Africa.

“I hope that this delegation will bring development projects and international cooperation between the two countries”.

