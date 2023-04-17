Somaliland and Ethiopia Discuss Deepening Cooperation in Security, Development

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Minister of Defense Abdiqani Mohamud Aateeye said he discussed security and trade cooperation with the Ethiopian Ambassador.

Abdiqani who posted a message on his Twitter account on Tuesday said that he had a meeting with Ambassador Dalil Kadir Bushra in his office, saying,

“In my office I received an honorable visit from H.E. Dalil Kadir Bushra, Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland. Along with the Defense Department.

Hon. Aateeye continued, “We discussed how to strengthen the cooperation in business, culture, security and associated relations between the two neighboring countries”.

