By: Staff writer

Somalia on Sunday said the federal government and the Somali people donated over $4.8 million to earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre along with Speaker of Parliament Adan Madobe handed the aid to the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Ambassador Ibrahim Mete Yagli.

Somalia Premier Hamza Abdi Barre also thanked the people of Somalia for solidarity with their “Turkish brothers and sisters.”

“We learned from the disaster in Türkiye that the Somali people can do anything if they unite,” Barre added.

Turkiyé’s Ambassador in Somalia Ibrahim Mete Yagli thanked the Somali people for their support “Turkiyé is now facing the worst disaster, You have shown us very valuable financial support and a sense of brotherhood.”

More than 45,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that struck 11 Turkish provinces on Feb. 6.

SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY & HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...