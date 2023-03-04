By: Staff writer

The British International Investment said that the Berbera Economic Zone will indirectly create jobs for up to fifty thousand citizens.

Liz Lloyd, Chief Impact Officer of British International Investment a British investments agency, said that the Berbera Economic Zone in Somaliland will help the overall growth of the Horn of Africa.

“The overall expansion of the port is expected to improve the quality of life and livelihood of over one million Somaliland people, increase access and affordability of, goods, and indirectly support over 53,000 local jobs”, Liz said and BII continued on Twitter noting, “It is an honor to be part of an important milestone in the opening of the Berbera Economic Zone, joining DP World and the Government of Somaliland.

“It will provide Somaliland with important resources and support the overall growth of the Horn of Africa region”.

