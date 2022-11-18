Kenya: Duale lauds Uhuru investment in intelligence infrastructure

By: The Star

Kenya Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s investment is helping in the fight against extremism.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Duale said compared to how Kenyan intelligence has worked with other across the world, it is at its best.

He assured that the country is safe from any external threats because the investment done by Uhuru’s administration is helping.

“Our intelligence working together with other intelligence agencies globally, we are on top of everything. Our country externally is safe and I think the huge investment the previous administration has made in the intelligence infrastructure is really helping,” Duale said on Citizen TV.

The CS added that the war on terrorism can be won only when there is adequate and timely intelligence.

Duale said that communities must also be involved in equal measure and he is pleased that it is already happening.

“The war against these extremist forces can only be won if we have specific, adequate and timely intelligence.

“Community involvement against terrorism is very important and for the first time, here, Somalia and Ethiopia, intelligence agencies are involving communities,” he added.

This was Duale’s first TV interview after taking over as Defence Cabinet Secretary.

