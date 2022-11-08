Somalia PM Hamza Abdi Barre Arrives Djibouti



By : Zakeriye ahmed Horndiplomat Correspondent

The Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, arrived in Djibouti for a three-day official working visit to hold bilateral talks with the Djibouti government officials after receiving an official invitation from Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, the Prime Minister of Djibouti.

Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed received him upon arrival at the Airport.

Both officials will discuss boosting relations and cooperation between the two horn of Africa nations. Djibouti is among the African mission troops in Somalia based in central regions, where the war against Al-Shabaab militants is ongoing.

This trip will be his third abroad tour since he assumed the second-highest office in Somalia’s executive branch on June 26.

Like this: Like Loading...