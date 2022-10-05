Ugandan President Museveni Apologizes After Son Threatens to Invade Kenya

By : Zakeriye ahmed Horndiplomat Correspondent

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologised to Kenyans for his son General Muhoozi’s tweets about invading Kenya’s capital of Nairobi before he was promoted to General.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country”, President Museveni said.

“It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way in the internal affairs of brother countries”, he added.

Likewise, Museveni apologised to his people for the annoyance made by one of their officials who meddled in Kenya’s affairs.

After capturing Nairobi, I shall take my wife on a tour of our district. pic.twitter.com/p8WXXG6qMr — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 4, 2022

President Museveni described his son’s promotion to a General after he threatened an invasion of neighbouring Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, as a time-tested formula to discourage the negative and encourage the positive. “I promoted him to full General because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make”, he added.

In the statement, President Museveni said he confidently expressed his views on his son Muhoozi’s behaviour to Kenya’s President William Ruto.

