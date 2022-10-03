Somalia to begin biometric registration of citizens

By : Mohamed Selh

Somalia on Sunday said it will kick off biometric registration of citizens to improve government planning, service delivery and security.

The plan to improve civil registration and vital statistics in Somalia was endorsed In Mogadishu from all levels of relevant sectors in the country

The Minister of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Macalin Fiqi, who on Sunday launched a plan to initiate a national civil registration and vital statistics said that they are now focusing on the implementation of the plan.

“We implementing the national policy of re-establishing a modern system of social registration, is working to create the laws that will guide the modern and inclusive system, to enhance the coordination of different stakeholders and to create Electronic system for social registration”. Said minister Fiqi.

He added, “We want everyone who is a part of it to play their part and do their responsibilities in their own way, to get a modern and complete service.”

The governor of Banadir region and the mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Jimaale Madale and other government officials were present at the opening of the four-day of national civil registration and vital statistics.

