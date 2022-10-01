Somaliland House of Elders extend president’s term

By: Associated Press and Horndiplomat

The House of Elders in Somaliland has extended the term of office of President Muse Bihi Abdi by two years.

Sulayman Mohamud Adan, the speaker of the chamber, said lawmakers voted 72-1 with one abstention in favor of the president’s request for the term extension.

On the other hand , Somaliland’s house of Elders extended their term for five more years.

In August, at least five people were killed and 100 injured at protests where demonstrators demanded the holding of elections in November. They feared the president would postpone the vote and extend his term.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission later announced it had postponed the election until July 2023, saying the previously scheduled date of Nov. 13 was not viable due to time, technical and financial constraints.

The president assumed office in 2017, and his term was due to expire next month.

