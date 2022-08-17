Taiwan awards 26 Somaliland students Taiwan Government Scholarships

News Release

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland on 17th August 2022 in Hargeisa held the Taiwan Scholarships awarding ceremony for 26 Somaliland Students.

Ambassador Allen Lou hosted the said ceremony. Abdirahman Abdallahi Ismail Saylici, Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland and other high-ranking Somaliland officials, Honourable Saed Mire Giire, First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ministers, Honourable MPs, Members of the diplomatic corps, university presidents, professors, parents attend this event and witnessed the milestone of education cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.

On August 17, 2020, the Taiwan Representative Office was established in Hargeisa.

This marked a milestone in relations between Taiwan and Somaliland. Since that day, cooperation has grown from strength to strength in many domains.

It is pleased to have implemented numerous technical projects in fields that are fundamental to national development, such as democratic development, agriculture, healthcare, ICT, energy, mineral and business. Taiwan stands with Somaliland and seeks to further strengthen cordial ties for benefitting our peoples.

Education is the foundation for national development.

There is a Somaliland saying that “Without knowledge there is no light. South Africa President Nelson Mandela also said that “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world”. Taiwan is proud to help Somaliland to foster human-capital development and Somaliland young talents “building dreams through education”.

In 2022, Taiwan awards 26 Taiwan Government Scholarship students to study Health Care Administration, Tropical Agriculture, ICT, Environment Engineering, Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Education, E-learning, Human Resource Development, Economics, and International Relations in Taiwan.

It is encouraged the awardees to cherish this hard-earned opportunity and make great contributions to Somaliland after finishing studies in Taiwan. This is the testimony of “Taiwan Model” of cooperation.



It is delighted to see there are five female Taiwan Scholarships awardees in 2022. As the African proverb says “If you educate a man, you educate an individual; but if you educate a woman, you educate a family (a nation).” The five Somaliland female awardees are especially encouraged to equip with big wings because “the sky is their limit”.

Peace and stability are the fundamental elements for cooperation and development. In the time that China is still conducting the military drills around Taiwan waters which is provocative actions to challenge the international order and disrupted peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Taiwan, as a responsible member of international community, will continue to defend together with the democratic partners the common values such as peace and stability as well as deliver its commitments to Somaliland in the agreed fields in such a challenging time. Taiwan firmly believes that “Weapons cannot increase human welfare, but PEACE does, EDUCATION also does”. People says “A friend in need is a friend indeed”, Taiwan appreciates and looks forward to Somaliland continued supports in this regard. In the face of the global expansion of authoritarianism, democratic partners must strengthen their cooperation and supports.



It’s great encouraging for Abdirahman Abdallahi Ismail Saylic, Vice President of Somaliland to echo what Taiwan stands for and emphasize that “Anyone who might be a treat to Taiwan in any way, Somaliland will stand with Taiwan” and ask China to let every country to choose their way of life and respect their political rights.

