Somalia President appoints Board of Directors of Disaster Management Agency

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed the members of the Board of Directors of Somalia’s Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) after the country’s cabinet approved its reactivation in their first meeting on August 17.

President Hassan has issued a presidential decree to the Board of Directors of Somalia’s Disaster Management Agency, namely as follows,

1- Mohamud Maallin Abdullahi, as chairman

2- Ahmed Abdi Adan, as deputy chairman

3- Abdirashid Mohamud Hassan, as director

4- Luul Ahmed Olow, as director

5- Abdirisaaq Ahmed Ali, as director

On August 2, the Prime Minister of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, named a new ministry of environmental affairs and climate change and removed from the cabinet the Humanitarian ministry, while more than 6.9 Million Somalis were suffering one of the worst droughts that hit the nation in 40 years. Yet, no efficient response from the government, while international organizations warned that the drought could become a severe famine.

Somalia’s PM Hamza Abdi Barre appointed a national disaster committee consisting of ministers, scholars, business people and civil society during the first cabinet meeting on August 17.

On May 24, President Hassan appointed MP. Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame as special presidential envoy for drought and humanitarian affairs.

