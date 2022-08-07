An open letter to rally solidarity for supporting democratic Taiwan

By Amb. Allen C. LOU, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland

USA House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently led a congressional delegation to Taiwan to show America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy as the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy.

China announced to conduct the live-fire drill between 4th to 7th August around Taiwan after Pelosi and the congressional delegation left Taiwan. The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, reaffirmed their joint commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and beyond.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen accordingly addressed the people of Taiwan emphasizing that peace in the Taiwan Strait is the shared responsibility of every country in the region and that Taiwan is doing its utmost to uphold the cross-strait status quo and remains open to constructive dialogue. President Tsai also called on the international community to support democratic Taiwan to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, to maintain the rules-based international order, and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As a responsible stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. In the face of the escalating military threat we face, Taiwan will continue to safeguard our sovereignty and security and we therefore call on the international community to rally support for democratic Taiwan to preserve our shared values, to maintain the rules-based international order, and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific together.

