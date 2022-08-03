Somaliland: Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development Launches SDF2 Funded Aroori Livestock Center of Excellence (ALCE)

Press Release

The Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development (MoLFD), Mr. Saeed Sulub Mohamed, today officially launched the Aroori Livestock Centre of Excellence (ALCE) in Hargeisa. The ALCE is one of the activities under “Strengthening Animal Production and Health Services Project” funded by the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF). This activity follows groundbreaking event conducted by the Minister in Aroori in June 2022.

The Strengthening Animal Production and Health Services project aims to improve the livelihood of livestock producers and fodder farmers in Togdheer and Sanaag regions through trainings, operational research, disease surveillance support and increased fodder production.

With funding from the first phase of the SDF, the Ministry of Livestock established the Aroori Livestock Holding Ground (LHG), which has provided hundreds of thousands of livestock with the much-needed fodder and water, hence effectively cautioning them from starvation and death for a period of over three months. With funding from second phase of the SDF, the ministry foresees converting Aroori Livestock Holding Ground (LHG) to a Livestock Centre of Excellence (LCE). The new Aroori LCE will serve as a center for applied research, knowledge, and information dissemination for the livestock producers in Somaliland. The Centre will work directly with the pastoralist communities in the area and will disseminate livestock development knowledge and best practices to the local people.

This event marks the commencement of a range of sub activities aimed at converting the current Aroori Livestock Holding Ground (ALHG) in Toghdeer into a Livestock Centre of Excellence (LCE) which includes

1.Setting up of the LCE management system with external technical assistance over the next 15 months.

2. Construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure – offices, dormitories, water supply, fodder irrigation demos, veterinary support.

3. Provision of equipment to the LCE – fodder processing, mobile veterinary, extension services.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Development, Mr. Saeed Sulub Mohamed, stated that “the conserved land in Aroori sustained the lives of 4,000 families during this drought season. When we allowed livestock owners to access to Aroori Livestock Holding Ground, it provided water and fodder to 800,000 sheep and goats, 21,000 camels, 400 cattle in Togdheer, Sanaag, and its surroundings.”

The Minister further reiterated that “The Ministry decided to upgrade Aroori LHG to Livestock Center of Excellence to consolidate the above-mentioned results and ensure continuity to providing the livestock producers with the much-required fodder and water in the future.”

The Aroori Livestock Centre of Excellence (ALCE) is a part of “Strengthening Animal Production and Health Services Project” funded by Somaliland Development Fund Phase 2 and is implemented by Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development (MoLFD). The SDF2 covers the period 2018-2024. SDF2 is conceived as an inclusive economic development programme, supporting the GoSL in delivering infrastructure that is relevant for inclusive economic development. It focuses on sustainable investments that spur job creation and fast growth, while at the same time laying the foundation for long-term resilience and development, leading to a more stable and peaceful Somaliland. SDF2’s ambitions are fully aligned with the NDP2 and reflect the priorities set out in Somaliland Vision 2030. SDF is funded by contributions from the governments of the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

Like this: Like Loading...