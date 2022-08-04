G7 foreign ministers call on China to resolve cross-strait differences by peaceful means

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations called on China on Wednesday (Aug 3) to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait peacefully.

The comments come after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.

“There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement released in Germany.

They added that China’s escalatory response risked increasing tensions and destabilising the region. statement

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it “strong condemns” Beijing for following aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait

“the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) emphasizes that China’s provocative actions have already posed a challenge to the international order and disrupted peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.”said Taiwan MOFA statement

“MOFA solemnly reiterates that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is an independent, sovereign country. The fact that neither the Republic of China (Taiwan) nor the People’s Republic of China is subordinate to the other is both an internationally recognized fact and the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait. The government of Taiwan will even more staunchly safeguard Taiwan’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” statement added

On the other hand, Taiwan, Somaliland, and the U.S.A are the “Alliance of Values” on democracy, freedom, and rule of laws, we all cherish and commit to maintaining what we have achieved. We, therefore, call on the PRC to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means.

