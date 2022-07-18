Turkish Consulate General in Somaliland marks July 15

By: Mohamed Duale

The Turkish Consulate general in Hargeisa on friday marked the sixth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey staged by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The event was attended by Somaliland officials, experts, academics ,Hargeisa Maarif School staff and turkish citizens in Somaliland.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Consul General in Somaliland Mr. Harun Arslan said the July 15 marks Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkey. On this day.

“July 15 marks Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkey. On this day, the Turkish nation once more proves its democracy and demonstrates its unity and solidarity,” Turkish Consul General in Somaliland Mr. Harun Arslan said.

“On July 15, 2016, hearts pounding for Turkey forever made history with an epic struggle against an invasion effort by the FETÖ terrorist organization” Ambassador Harun noted

Somaliland director general of the ministry of foreign ministry Mohamed Abdilahi Dualeh emphasized the ‘great importance’ of the historic relations between Somaliland and Türkiye .

Day of remembrance

Since its designation in October 2016, every year Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016 and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.

