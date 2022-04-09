Ambry Thomas Gives Back in Humanitarian Trip to Somaliland

Somaliland is currently experiencing one of their worst droughts in decades, leaving millions of people desperate for water. On Sunday, April 3, a massive fire erupted in the Waheen market, a major source of livelihood for residents in the capital of Somaliland. According to local officials, at least 28 people were wounded in the fire that destroyed property worth up to $2 billion.

Thomas has documented just how desperate the situation has gotten on social media, sharing his personal experience of the environmental conditions and the ruins of the Waheen market. He encourages his fans and followers to donate to the cause by matching $50 donations.