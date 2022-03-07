Qatar Amir meets Somalia president Qatar, Somalia review relations

By:Gulf Times

Amir of Qatar His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met on Sunday at Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan, with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

During the meeting, co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields were reviewed, as well as a number of regional and international topics of common interest.

His Highness the Amir and President Farmaajo discussed the latest developments in Somalia.

The President of Somalia expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for Qatar’s efforts and its permanent support for the Somali people, especially in the development and economic fields.

The meeting was attended by HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, while on the Somali side, it was attended by Minister of Trade and Industry Khalif Abdi Omar.

