Telesom donates 1,500 water tankers to drought-affected areas in Somaliland

Telesom Telecommunication Company has announced that it will donate 1,500 water tankers to the drought relief effort.
Corporate communication and CSR Director Abdiwahab Maah who spoke to the media on Friday said that the drought and inflation situation in our country has greatly affected the country’s economy and society, especially in the eastern regions of Somaliland.
Mr. Maah said Telesom, which has always been thoughtful to the needs of its community, is aware of the drought crisis in the country and contributes to its response, as it did in the 2016, 2017 and early 2021 droughts. The greatest need of the society, at the moment, is water which people and animals desperately need immediately.
Mr. Maah stated that as Telesom is fulfilling its duty to its community and the religious duty of helping each other, “we are donating to 1,500 water tankers to the people impacted by the drought”.