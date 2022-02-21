Taiwan provides $500,000 Dollars to Somaliland to relieve the drought

By:Staff writer

Ambassador Allen C. Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hands over 500,000 Dollars to Somaliland Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici, in the capacity of Chairman of the National Drought Committee on 21 February 2022.

Taiwan noted Vice President Saylici as the Chairman of the National Drought Committee appealed to the international community to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Somaliland people in need to fight against the severe drought. To respond to this appeal, Taiwan first provides $500,000 Dollars to the Somaliland Government to relieve the drought. Taiwan later will donate three hundred tons of Taiwanese rice to mitigate the food shortage.

“It is delighted to hand over Taiwan’s drought support to Vice President Saylici to relieve the severe drought in Somaliland. Realizing the intensity of the drought has led to water shortage, crop failures, and scarce pasture for livestock, Taiwan first provides $500,000 Dollars to Somaliland Government, later will provide three hundred tons of Taiwanese rice to mitigate the food shortage.” Taiwan Representative in Somaliland Amb Allen C. Lou said

“We believe love and empathy transcend boundaries. Taiwan’s support is ‘throwing brinks to attract jade’. It is expected that more and more countries and international organizations that Somaliland appealed to will respond with timely supports.”Ambassador Allen added

Since the establishment of Taiwan Representative Office in Hargeisa in August 2020. Taiwan and Somaliland had commenced various of humanitarian aids and development cooperation in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, ICT, and education. It is planned that cooperation will further deepen and expand to other fields. It is believed the Taiwan Model of cooperation will benefit Somaliland people directly and leave no debt trap behind.

