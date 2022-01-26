Somaliland, Djibouti FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Somaliland Foreign Minister Isse keyd met his Djibouti counterpart Mohamoud Ali Yusuf in Djibouti on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral ties and regional issues.
“Meeting this morning with my Somaliland counterpart, Minister Dr. Isse Kayd accompanied by the Minister of Defense: in-depth talks on bilateral cooperation ” Djibouti foreign minister Mohamoud Ali yusuf said
The Somaliland delegation led by Foreign Minister Isse Keyd was accompanied Defence minister abdiqani Mohamoud Atteeye.
