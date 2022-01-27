Djibouti’s president holds talks with Somaliland foreign minister

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, received today at the Présidence de la République of Djibouti, Somaliland delegation led by minister of foreign affairs Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud.

During the meeting, The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and “ways to strengthen them in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries.

“The visit of Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Djibouti relates to the strengthening of multifaceted partnerships and common interests that the two parties maintain in several key sectors including trade and security. “said the Djibouti government statement on Facebook

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.

” The Head of State essentially served as a framework for identifying new initiatives likely to increase the level of economic exchange between the Republic of Djibouti and Somaliland. The discussions then highlighted the need, for the two parties sharing a common border, to intensify their security cooperation, an essential prerequisite for successful trade integration. “Djibouti statement added

The Somaliland delegation led by Foreign Minister Isse Keyd was accompanied Defence minister abdiqani Mohamoud Atteeye, Somaliland ambassador to Djibouti Amb.Abdulfatah Sa’id Ahmed.

On the other hand, Djibouti foreign minister Mohamoud ali Yousuf and Djibouti Ambassador to Somaliland Mr. Houssein Omar Kawalieh accompanied President Guelleh during the meeting.

