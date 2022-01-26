Ethiopia Cabinet lifts six-month state of emergency

By:Horndiplomat

Ethiopia’s cabinet in its 2nd Extraordinary Session convened today to discuss to remove the six month State of Emergency ahead of its expiration, considering changes in the security situation.

“It is to be recalled that the nation declared the State of Emergency on November 2, 2021 to protect sovereignty of the nation from the threat posed by the TPLF and its allies. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11 (2) of Proclamation No. 1264/2021, the House of Peoples’ Representatives has the power to shorten the period of six months before the expiration of the six-month period if the circumstances that demanded declaration of a state of emergency are changed.” State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Tuesday

Therefore, the Council of Ministers discussed and passed a decision accordingly to remove the State of Emergency and submitted the resolution to the House of Peoples’ Representatives for approval.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT AND NEWS AGENCIES

