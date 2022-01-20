Uk, Ethiopia Discuss bilateral ties, conflict in northern Ethiopia

By:Staff writer
Today the Uk Minister of Africa Vicky ford met with Ethiopian Prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali in Addis Ababa.
The Uk’s African minister expressed the UK’s concern over conflict in the north of Ethiopia and welcomed the recent prisoner release.
“In meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali today, I expressed the UK’s concern over conflict in the north but hope for lasting peace in Ethiopia. I welcomed the recent prisoner release & National Dialogue. We discussed Uk and Ethiopia partnership & UK support for rebuilding.” Uk Minister of Africa Vicky ford said on twitter