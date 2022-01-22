Turkish humanitarian organizations providing free health services in Somalia

By: Anadolu agency

Turkish NGO

Two Turkish humanitarian organizations joined hands to provide free medical treatment and perform surgeries in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) and Doctors Worldwide Turkiye (Yeryüzü doktorları) examined 353 people and conducted 74 surgeries in Mogadishu in December, the Turkish state-run charity said in a statement on Friday.

“Necessary anesthesia devices and some medical equipment were brought from Turkiye. Theoretical and practical training was also given to assistants, nurses, and anesthesia technicians, as well as specialist doctors in general surgery and ENT branches,” the statement added.

TIKA has been active in the Horn of Africa country since 2011, conducting humanitarian and developmental activities, building schools, roads, mosques, and other infrastructure projects.

Doctors Worldwide Turkiye’s Mogadishu health center has been serving people in Somalia since 2019.

In 2021, 11,627 people were examined and 10,123 were supported, the doctors’ body said in a statement on Friday, adding: “We provided ultrasound services to 1,464 people.”

“In our center, where we started offering nutritional health services in October, we provided nutritional services to 748 people and nutritional therapy to 62 people,” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments