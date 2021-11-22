Somalia spy agent death: Probe exonerates officials

By:BBC AFRICA

A team investigating the disappearance and subsequent death of a female Somali spy agent, Ikran Tahlil, has “found no evidence” that senior officials in the National Intelligence and Security Agency (Nisa) were culpable.

Tahlil, who worked in the cyber-security department of the Nisa, went missing in June.

Senior officials at the intelligence agency had been accused of having a hand in her disappearance and alleged death.

According to the state-owned Somali National TV Gen Abdullahi Bulle Kamey, who was leading the investigation, said the former Nisa chief Fahad Yasin and other officials had been interrogated and the team found no evidence that they were culpable.

Mr Kamey also said Nisa provided documents containing evidence that al-Shabab kidnapped Tahlil and killed her.

On 2 September, the spy agency reportedly said Tahlil was killed by al-Shabab after being abducted in Mogadishu. However, al-Shabab denied involvement in her disappearance and supposed death.

The handling of her case created a political rift between Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

