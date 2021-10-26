By:BBC WORLD

Sudan’s most senior general says the military seized power on Monday in order to avoid a civil war.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said political groups had been inciting civilians against the security forces.

He said he’d been keeping the deposed civilian Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, in his house “for his safety” but that he would return to his own home on Tuesday.

Protests are continuing for a second day in the capital, Khartoum, with many roads, bridges and shops closed.

Phone and internet links have been severely disrupted. At least ten people are reported to have been killed since the unrest began.

