Efforts under way to end Somalia leaders’ spat

Somalia’s regional leaders of South West and Galmudug State have arrived in Mogadishu in a bid to end an ongoing public spat between President Mohamed Farmaajo and his Prime Minister Hussein Roble.

Presidents Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagareen of South West and Ahmed Abdi Karie Qoorqoor of Galmudug flew to the Somali capital Mogadishu in a peace-making role, in a week Farmaajo and Roble have shocked many with their apparent disagreement.

It began on Monday when PM Roble suspended the Director-General of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Fahad Yasin, something which Farmaajo overruled immediately.

Roble ignored Farmaajo’s statement and was waiting to preside a ceremony within three days for his nominee as NISA boss, General Bashir Mohamed Jama, to take office.

Instead, just a day after, Yasin resigned from the post of NISA director on Tuesday, which Farmaajo readily accepted and replaced him with Yasin Abdullahi Mohamud who was until then the commander of NISA operations in Banadir region (Mogadishu and surrounding locations).

The Farmaajo’s appointee Mohamud wasted no time in taking office while Fahad Yasin who was in Turkey joined the handover ceremony on Wednesday by virtual means and surrendered powers.

