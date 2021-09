By:BBC AFRICA

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to withdraw the country’s troops from the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

He issued the warning following an escalating row between Somalia’s president and prime minister.

President Museveni made a similar threat in 2011 to push Somali leaders to resolve theor differences.

Uganda joined the AU force in Somalia in 2007. It has just over 6,000 troops in the 22,000-strong force.

