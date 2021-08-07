US adds two Al-Shabaab operatives to global terror list

By: Reuters
The State Department on Friday announced the addition of five alleged Islamist militants to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list, requiring the blocking of any ownership or interests in U.S. properties they hold.
The designations also expose to possible U.S. sanctions individuals or foreign financial institutions who engage in certain transactions with the five.
They include Bonomade Machude Omar, the senior military commander of Islamic State’s affiliate in Mozambique, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Omar led a group of extremists who killed dozens of people in an attack on the Amarula Hotel in the town of Palma in March, Blinken said.
Today, @StateDept designated five leaders from ISIS-Mozambique, JNIM, and al-Shabaab, terrorist groups that have committed atrocities in Africa. The U.S. is committed to disrupting terrorist financing, limiting their ability to conduct attacks against civilians.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 6, 2021