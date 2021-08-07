Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan wins her third Olympic medal, this time another gold in the 10,000 meters...

TOKYO — At the end of 24,500 meters of hard running in six races over nine days, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands stood alone before tumbling to the track, disbelief etched across her face.

On Saturday, Hassan won the women’s 10,000 meters at the Tokyo games to pull off an extraordinary feat, winning medals in three grueling events: the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000 meters.

In her final event of the Olympics, Hassan outkicked Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain, who was second, and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, who drifted to third. Gidey holds the world record in the event, but even she was no match for Hassan, who finished in 29 minutes 55.32 seconds.