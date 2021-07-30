Four football players were killed and several others wounded when a bomb blast targeted a bus carrying a local soccer team in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo on Friday, an official said.
Bomb blast kills 4 footballers in Somalia
Omar Hussain, a local police officer in Kismayo, told Anadolu Agency that it seemed to be a roadside bomb blast, adding further investigation is underway.
The injured were taken to hospitals in Kismayo, he added.
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack, for which he blamed al-Shabaab terrorists, and offered condolences to the families of the players.
“Somali president expressed his condolences over the deaths of the young players who were killed by al-Shabaab terrorists in Kismayo,” said a presidential statement released to the Somali state television.
Kismayo, administrative capital of southern state of Jubaland, is a major port city located 500 kilometers (310 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Somali-based terrorist group al-Shabaab had owned many recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.