Turkey, Somalia sign MoU to boost cooperation on investments

Turkish Investment Office and the Somalia Investment Promotion Agency-SOMINVEST sign an MoU to boost cooperation on investments, promote collaborative ventures, and provide technology transfer between the two countries.
The Turkish Investment Office and the Somalia Investment Promotion Agency (SOMINVEST) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within the scope of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held on June 18-20 in Antalya.
The agreement was signed by Investment Office President Burak Dağlıoğlu and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud.
The MoU covers topics such as boosting cooperation on investments, promoting collaborative ventures, and providing technology transfer between the two countries.according to the Turkish Investment office