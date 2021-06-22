Taiwan hands over fund of Maternal and Infant Health Care to Somaliland

Press-release

Taiwan hands over the fund of the Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project to Somaliland to purchase prioritized medical equipment

In order to enhance Somaliland’s maternal and infant health care capacity, the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the government of the Republic of Somaliland have commenced the “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project” under the framework of the “ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Technical Cooperation Agreement”. This bilateral cooperation demonstrates the spirit of “Taiwan model” assistance which not only provides tangible equipment (hard power), but also enhances capacity-building (soft power).

Ambassador of Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland Allen C. LOU said at the ceremony that the “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Program” is a joint effort of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, Taiwan ICDF, Kaohsiung Medical University and the Ministry of Health Development of Somaliland. According to the signed implementing arrangement, Taiwan agreed to fund nearly US$300,000 this year to purchase prioritized medical equipment including two ambulances, portable ultrasound machine, infant incubator, infant and adult O2 oximeters and so on. We cherish every infant is Somaliland’s hope so that are glad to share experience with Somaliland to help infants and their mothers to have better medical care.

Ambassador also mentioned that the Medical Cooperation Agreement signed on 16th June 2021 by Taiwan and Somaliland Foreign Ministers will lay legal foundation for further healthcare cooperation in Somaliland. And about 1/3 of the Taiwan ICDF and Scholarship granted to Somaliland students are relating to healthcare studies in Taiwan. Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland tries to integrate the ongoing cooperation horizontally and vertically to maximize the cooperation effect to benefit the Somaliland people directly and without leaving any “debt traps”. That is the Taiwan-model cooperation in Somaliland.

Minister Omar of the Ministry of Health Development said that health care knows no borders. The Somaliland government is committed to improve the national medical environment. It is grateful to the Taiwan government for continuing to provide Somaliland with medical and anti-COVID-19 medical supplies. Under this project, Taiwan will help to train some seed trainers to improve their profession and skills in the future.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Taiwan is helping and Taiwan has long been contributing on many fronts. We believe that after more and more African countries understand what is Taiwan-model cooperation in Somaliland, they will further to support “Let Taiwan help”

