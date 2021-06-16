Somaliland and Taiwan inked Medical Cooperation Agreement

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

In order to deepen bilateral medical cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Jaushieh Joseph Wu and Liban Yusuf Osman, Acting Minister of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Republic of Somaliland co-signed the “Medical Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of the Republic of Somaliland” on 16th June 2021 through virtual meeting.

Minister Wu stated the medical care is the key area of bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland. This Agreement will further serve as yet another cornerstone in Taiwan’s efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation. Taiwan will based on her rich experience of implementing overseas humanitarian medical programs and send the medical mission to Somaliland to promote the capacity-building plan and systemically improve the overall momentum of medical care. Taiwan’s commitment to public health extends to the international community as well, and Taiwan aspires to contribute even more to help realize the goal of “health for all”.

Since Taiwan and Somaliland built the representative offices last year, the bilateral cooperation continue to deepen. Upholding the spirit of mutual benefit and mutual assistance, Taiwan continues to promote bilateral cooperation projects with Somaliland in the fields of public health, ICT, agriculture and education, including the “Maternal and Infant Health Project” to help improve the problem of high maternal and neonatal mortality. The signing of the “Medical Cooperation Agreement” will create synergistic effect and benefit more people.

In addition to inter-governmental cooperation, Taiwan’s NGOs have also actively participated in the medical assistance projects for Somaliland, demonstrating the spirit of true friendship. For example, “Taiwan Root” went to Somaliland for free medical services which benefiting thousands of local people, “Changhua Christian Hospital” donated second-hand medical equipment to Edna Adan Hospital, and the TSMC Charity Foundation and Medtec Medical Group donated medical supplies to assist Somaliland to combat COVID-19. It is believed that the humanitarian care shown by the Taiwanese government and NGOs is deeply rooted in the hearts of the Somaliland people located in the Horn of Africa and is laying a solid foundation for Taiwan-Somaliland relations.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments