Somaliland President receives AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi received his first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Somaliland president Muse Bihi together with opposition leaders received the first shots of the vaccine. He described his decision as an important example to make every Somalilanders see how safe the vaccines are and feel comfortable taking them.
On March 16, Somaliland’s government announced the arrival of 60,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the international COVAX vaccine initiative.
Somaliland’s Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 93 new cases as of Monday, bringing the total caseload to 2578, with 118 deaths.
