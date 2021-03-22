Somaliland records 93 new coronavirus cases

Somaliland’s Ministry of Health (MoH) Monday announced that the country has registered 93 more positive Coronavirus cases. This brings the total tally of the country’s cases to 2578.
The new cases were recorded out of a sample size of 334 tested in the last 24 hours.
35 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last ten days, bringing the total fatalities to 118.
As the deaths of COVID-19 increased, the government of Somaliland announced new measures including the closure of playing grounds, mandatory face masks, and social distancing. No lockdowns or restrictions have been imposed.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.