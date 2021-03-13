Saudi aid agency reviews project in Somaliland

By: ARAB NEWS

HARGEISA: The director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Africa, Youssef Al-Rahma, recently met with Somaliland Education Minister Ahmed Mohammed Diriye in connection with one of the centre’s projects to help displaced women and children in Jubaland and Somaliland.

The project will help those affected by displacement by supporting the education of women and children and raising awareness among the local population about protecting women and strengthening their position in society.

The project coincides with International Women’s Day and will benefit 20,204 individuals

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments