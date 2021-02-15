Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji Dies at Aga Khan Hospital

0
The legislators led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in the matter as they offered to mediate in seeking a amicable resolution/CFM-FILE
The legislators led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in the matter as they offered to mediate in seeking a amicable resolution/CFM-FILE

By:kenyans

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply