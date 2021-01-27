Somaliland: Sonyo Hosts National Consultative Forum for Policy Review and Action plan

By: Staff Reporter
Somaliland National Youth Umbrella (SONYO) has organized long national consultative forum for policy reviews and action plans which specifically targeted the national policies of Employment, Health, and Education. This consultative forum was aimed to promote the integration of social accountability in those specific policies as well as encourage information dissemination to facilitate community-level engagement to nationwide policies which affect rights-holders.
Distinguished guests from the government and other stakeholders from the civil society as well as the concerned wider community have all participated the consultative forum. Among the keynote speakers were the Director-General of the Ministry of Employment, Mr. Abdirasheed Ibrahim, the Director-General of the Ministry of Health Development, Mr. Mohamed Hergeeye, and the Executive Director of SONYO, Mr. Abdihamid Omer. These speeches notably signified the need for community engagement to the process of monitoring the government institutions mandated to implement targeted policies of Employment, Health and Education.