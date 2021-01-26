Somaliland Vice President Meets Civil Society Network for Scaling-Up Nutrition

Somaliland vice president Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail Meets with Somaliland Civil Society Network for Scaling-Up Nutrition (SLCSN-SUN) in Hargeisa.
The Vice president’s office has organized The consultative meeting focused onthe program’s performance and how to accelerate this project in 2021.
officials from Government institutions, Donors, and the Civil Society groups have attended the meeting.
The Somaliland Vice president Mr Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici) emphasized the importance of this program to the nation and urged officials in partner ministries SUN to step up as COVID19 that has affected the vulnerable people.
SLCSN-SUN is a network aimed at strengthening CSOs in nutrition to take a leading role in supporting national efforts through dialogue and advocacy.