News Release: Taiwan-Somaliland fight against COVID-19 together

To combat COVID-19 and highlight the importance of testing in the fight against the virus. TaiDoc Technology Corporation and ForaCare Foundation have donated jointly COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test for our allies. The Rapid Tests, certified by Taiwan and EU, can produce results in just 15 minutes.

Taiwan Representative Office, on behalf of Taiwan Government and private enterprises, donated 6,000 COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test to the Ministry of Health Development to support Somaliland proactively to combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. It shows the efforts to integrate the strategic medical resources provided by the Taiwan Government and private sectors to channel to Somaliland.

Taiwan has been side by side with and supported Somaliland to combat Covid-19 by donation of the medical equipment including high quality masks, protective clothes, PPE, infrared forehead thermometers, infrared thermal imagers which can detect multi-body temperatures, high-quality PCRs and reagents, as well as quality rice to relieve the food shortage caused by Covid-19 and fund for disaster relief.

Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping. Taiwan can contribute, and has long been contributing on many fronts. Our effort is proudly described as the Taiwan Model. The spirit of the Taiwan Model is: Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime. We are ready to share with Somaliland and other allied nations.

