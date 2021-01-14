AfricaNewsWorld Uganda chairman of electoral commission hails the election as a success January 14, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Counting is under way after the official closure of polls photo credit Reuters By : BBC AFRICA The chairman of Uganda’s electoral commission, Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has hailed the fiercely contested presidential and parliamentary as a success. At a news conference in the capital Kampala, he said Ugandans had turned up in large numbers and voted peacefully in spite of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier ballot boxes arrived late at polling stations and biometric voter verification machines failed. But Mr Byabakama said these were just isolated incidents. The main opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, said some of his polling agents had been arrested. He’s challenging the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni who’s been in power for nearly 35 years. Mr Museveni said he would accept the result if there were no irregularities. Share this:TweetMoreWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintPocketEmailLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments