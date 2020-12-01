Taiwan officially opens its Technical Mission in Somaliland

Taiwan officially opens its Technical Mission in Somaliland

By: MoDuale

Somaliland Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Liban Yusuf and Taiwan Representative in the Republic of Somaliland Ambassador Allen C. Lou jointly opened Taiwan Technical Mission in  Somaliland.

The opening is the follow-up of the signing of the ICDF Cooperation Framework Agreement on 17 August 2020 by Taiwan Foreign Minister Dr Joseph Wu and Somaliland Foreign Ministers Faraton.

Based on the above-mentioned Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement and the fact-finding surveys since last February, Taiwan and Somaliland reach the consensus to implement the following three cooperation projects by Taiwan Technical Mission in the Republic of Somaliland as follows,

  1. The project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development on Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project;

  2. The project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Technology on Enhancing the e-Government Capability in Somaliland.

  3. And the project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development on Improving Vegetable and Fruits Production and Quality Improvement Project;

All these projects will commence officially from 1st January 2021.

“The opening ceremony is the symbol of Taiwan’s strong determination to work with the like-minded partners and natural allies to implement the cooperation projects in Somaliland., Today we also will witness the signing of the Healthcare Implementing Arrangement which is important to secure the budget for healthcare cooperation in a transparent and accountable manner. We expect at the end of December 2020 the ICT Implementing Arrangement and Agriculture Implementing Arrangement will be signed accordingly.”Said Ambassador Allen C. Lou

“Taiwan can help. Taiwan is helping. Taiwan can contribute and has long been contributing on many fronts. Our effort is proudly described as the Taiwan Model. The spirit of the Taiwan Model is: Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime. We are ready to share with Somaliland and the East African countries.” Ambassador Allen C. Lou added

© Horn Diplomat 2020

