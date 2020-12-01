Taiwan officially opens its Technical Mission in Somaliland

By: MoDuale
Somaliland Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Liban Yusuf and Taiwan Representative in the Republic of Somaliland Ambassador Allen C. Lou jointly opened Taiwan Technical Mission in Somaliland.
The opening is the follow-up of the signing of the ICDF Cooperation Framework Agreement on 17 August 2020 by Taiwan Foreign Minister Dr Joseph Wu and Somaliland Foreign Ministers Faraton.
Based on the above-mentioned Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement and the fact-finding surveys since last February, Taiwan and Somaliland reach the consensus to implement the following three cooperation projects by Taiwan Technical Mission in the Republic of Somaliland as follows,
-
The project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development on Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project;
-
The project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Technology on Enhancing the e-Government Capability in Somaliland.
-
And the project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development on Improving Vegetable and Fruits Production and Quality Improvement Project;
All these projects will commence officially from 1st January 2021.
