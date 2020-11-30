Somalia Foreign minister consults with the country’s ambassador to Kenya

Somalia Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, met on Monday in his office at the ministry in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Ambassador of to Kenya, Mr. Mohamud Ahmed Nur “Tarsan”, with the intention of consulting on the Somali-Kenyan relations.
According to Somalia MFA, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation directed his instructions to the ambassador to implement and follow up, while Ambassador Mohamud Tarsan briefed the minister on the latest developments.
On November 29,The government of Somalia recalls its Ambassador to Kenya and informs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia to depart to Kenya for consultation.